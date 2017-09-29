Model Receives Botched Eyeball Tattoo; Could Potentially Lose Eye

Warning: Gross.

Catt Gallinger is a body modification enthusiast.

The formerpet nutritionist is covered in tattoos, and even has her tongue surgically split. Being that you can tattoo pretty much anything these days, she thought the next step would be a sclera tattoo, otherwise known as an eyeball tattoo. She told Global News, “I have a lot of friends who have had it done and it worked for them. I’m not jumping on the bandwagon or anything, but body modification is part of my life. I had been thinking about doing it for a while.”

Sclera tattoos involve inke being injected directly into the white membrane of the eye, which results in a pretty freaky look.

Unfortunately, Gallinger had her tattoo done by an artist who was less than qualified, and it was botched. Weeks after the fact, it still hasn’t healed, and now Gallinger risks losing her eye.

Amongst the plethora of problems with Gallinger’s eye tattoo, the ink used wasn’t diluted with saline, her eye was over-injected, the needle went too deep in her eye, and the needle itself was too big. Doctors are doing their best to remove the excess ink, but if the ink moves to the retina, it could cause possible nerve damage and her eye would have to be removed.

As of right now, her vision is blurry, she is seeing double, and unfortunately, her eye will never fully recover. “It will never fully recover. I’ll need at least glasses for the rest of my life, and if the ink solidifies there’s a possibility it could get worse,” she told the Global News.

Via Global News