Chainsaw Artist Transforms Fallen Redwood Tree Into Spectacular Giant Octopus Sculpture

This isn’t whittling a stick, folks.
Jeffrey Michael Samudosky of Gig Harbor, Washington sculpted a huge piece of wood from a fallen redwood tree to create a beautiful, giant pacific octopus…with a chainsaw.
Yes, the gentleman from JMS Wood Sculpture formed the amazing piece of cephalopod art you’ll see pictured below!
It kind of puts the popsicle art I did in Sunday School to shame…
Source: Laughing Squid
