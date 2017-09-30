‘Freaky Friday’ Musical Coming in 2018

Disney Channel says that they’re remaking Freaky Friday into a musical, according to E!

This movie will be part of the Disney Channel Original Movie franchise and says the movie will air in 2018.

The two actresses who will take the role of mom Katherine and daughter Ellie will be Broadway actress Heidi Blickenstaff and Dolphin Tale actress Cozi Zuehlsdorff.

“A classic story like Freaky Friday has a magical capacity to engage multiple generations – whether it’s in the form of a book, a theatrical film, a stage show – or all of the above!” says President and Chief Creative Office of Disney Channels Worldwide Gary Marsh. “Working with out partners at Disney Live Theatrical, we’re thrilled to bring this classic story to life in a whole new form – a music-driven movie for television – that will be enjoyed by tens of millions of kids and families around the world.”

The film’s first was back in 1976 with Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster. Then in 1995, Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffman took the roles, and the most recent 2003 film with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan.

Any thoughts of the new film?

-Marco A. Salinas