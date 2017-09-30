Rainbow Stretch Marks: An Artist Is Turning Women’s Stretch Marks Into Works Of Art

By Mike Hatch
stretch marks, Cinta Tort Cartró, Zinteta, Rainbow Stretch Marks
Photo Credit: David Hancock/AFP/Getty Images

21-year-old Cinta Tort Cartró (who goes by the name of “Zinteta”) of Barcelona, Spain is taking something that most women dislike…and empowering them by turning it into works of art.

As you can see below, she’s filling women’s stretch marks with rainbow colors: and the result is beautiful.

Source: Twitter

