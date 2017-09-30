These Creative Shower Curtains Will Make Your Day

Shower curtains trending on Twitter…who could have predicted it?
But when you set your eyes on the creative bathroom bathing beauties below (WARNING: PG language on one of them!), you’ll understand why it’s happened. The comments are just as funny!
Which one is your favorite?
Source: Twitter
Follow me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: or just check out my blog here!
©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.