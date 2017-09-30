These Creative Shower Curtains Will Make Your Day

Shower curtains trending on Twitter…who could have predicted it?

But when you set your eyes on the creative bathroom bathing beauties below (WARNING: PG language on one of them!), you’ll understand why it’s happened. The comments are just as funny!

Which one is your favorite?

stop shower singers and stop their water consumption with this shower curtain who's spikes inflate after 4 minutes https://t.co/0wsIEzj9OS pic.twitter.com/ItS7QChnbM — designboom (@designboom) September 25, 2017

cool, @pamelamanders0n got us a new shower curtain and now I’m genuinely terrified to shower pic.twitter.com/YIrkS2wEDo — james lohan (@james_lohan) September 25, 2017

Guys, I bought a shower curtain featuring a sloth stripper and a shower of dollar bills. Be jealous. pic.twitter.com/pHcABNIHfC — Carrie Crenshaw (@ScarlettKPW) September 15, 2017

How's this for a shower curtain… pic.twitter.com/s8Hn4YLj2h — 80's Wrestling Pics! (@80sWrestlingPic) September 21, 2017

I wasnt sure what I wanted for my birthday until my bro gave me this shower curtain. It's what I've always wanted. And yes, it's now in use. pic.twitter.com/WNO3kqzsuR — Shane May (@dphs_smay) September 17, 2017

Shower curtain flow 💙 pic.twitter.com/y6ZuSu6lOl — Tyler Trabue (@Lil_Monice) September 18, 2017

When the kids pick out their new shower curtain skeptical panda stares at you when you walk by. pic.twitter.com/Itdc0LiKQZ — Scott Williams (@swilliams) September 21, 2017

WE GOT THE BEST SHOWER CURTAIN. pic.twitter.com/SCHc2Lz4Zy — Never Quite Free (@Resistance_Goat) September 23, 2017

Mama's new shower curtain came in today pic.twitter.com/EoldbqwCAy — p (@iluuvcorgiz) September 19, 2017

This shower curtain looks like Jim Carrey's brain vomited. pic.twitter.com/xwbfTcDflE — Luke Romyn (@LukeRomyn) September 26, 2017

Source: Twitter

