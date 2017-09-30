[VIDEO] Hef’s Former Girlfriend Says She Doesn’t Want The Playboy Mansion To Be A Museum

Barbi Brenton, former girlfriend of Hef and the founder of the mansion says she doesn’t want the house to become a museum but a home.

According to TMZ, she says that if people come to visit the house, it wouldn’t be the same as if you were living in the mansion. In the video on the TMZ website she explains how she discovered the mansion and how her and her mother convinced Hef to buy the home.

Hef stayed at the house for roughly 50 years until his death.

Check out the video here.

Do you think the house should stay as a residential house or a museum?

Marco A. Salinas