John Stamos Will be Playing the Drums with The Beach Boys Here in Dallas

Everyone’s favorite uncle is coming to Dallas and he wont be alone.

The Beach Boys are going on tour this year and will be making a stop here in Dallas. Only there drummer will be none other than long time friend John Stamos AKA uncle Jesse from Full House. Apparently Stamos and the band go way back. According to Guide Live earlier this year he and the Beach Boys performed at the annual Fourth of July concert near the U.S. Capitol. The beach Boys will be playing at the Majestic Theater on October 10th.