Marilyn Manson Hospitalized After Stage Prop Falls on Him During Performance

Filed Under: Marilyn Manson, Prop, Sky is Falling

On Saturday night a stage prop fell on Marilyn Manson during his show in New York.

Manson’s rep tells Rolling Stone “Manson suffered an injury towards the end of his NYC show. He is being treated at a local hospital.” The incident occurred about an hour into his set while Manson was preforming “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of These) and began leaning on the prop when it suddenly fell on top of him. After the stage crew lifted the prop back up, Manson lay on the ground for several minutes. EMT workers also rushed to the backstage area. The show was delayed and then cancelled soon after. This is only Manson’s 3rd show of his Heaven Upside Down tour. Video has surfaced of incident from those in attendance.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live