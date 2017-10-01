October Fall Festivals In The DFW

Fall is definitely a great time of the year where the weather is not too hot, nor not too cold. Though, fall is definitely great for fall festivals for the entire family.
According to Guide Live, here are some fall festivals that are happening around the metroplex…
Dot’s Oktoberfest
Otsukimi Moon Viewing Celebration
Southlake Oktoberfest
Frisco Arts Walk
Tacolandia
Cottonwood Art Festival
Christmas in Cowtown Holiday Market
Bonnie and Clyde Days
Plano International Festival
Oak Cliff Lively Fest
Dallas Fan Days 2017
Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering and Western Swing Festival
Japanese Garden Fall Festival
To look up at the events and information about each event, click here.
Marco A. Salinas