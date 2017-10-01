OJ Simpson is Now Free on Parole After 9 Years in Prison

O.J Simpson has been released from prison.

The former NFL star walked out of the Lovelock Correctional Institute at 12:08 a.m. local time on Sunday. He spent the last 9 years in prison after committing a robbery at a Las Vegas casino. Simpson was granted parole at a hearing in July. The earliest date he was eligible for release was Oct. 1. Nevada state prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast told The Associated Press that Simpson was released from Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada. She said she did not know who met Simpson upon his release and didn’t know where Simpson was immediately headed in his first hours of freedom. The Department of Corrections released a short video of Simpson exiting the prison, as well as a photo of him signing release papers.