The former football star is out of jail after serving just 9 of 33 years, which is the minimum requirement after receiving parole.

“The Nevada Department of Corrections, in an effort to ensure public safety and reduce the potential for incident, released Orenthal James Simpson #1027820, on October 1, 2017, at 12:08AM from Lovelock Correctional Center,” this was said on the jail’s Facebook page.

Simpson was picked up by an unidentified person, according to E!

Marco A. Salinas