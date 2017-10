As we all know Applebee’s $1 margs were a huge hit in July. So for the month of October, they’re bringing them back to celebrate the Fall!

And if you stop by your local Applebee’s on Wednesdays, that same margarita will only cost you 50 cents! What?!

The deal is returning to all 67 locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, Waco and East Texas.

Chief operating officer of Applebee’s Texas Chris Dharod said, “We felt we owed it to our guests to do it again.”

-source via guidelive.com