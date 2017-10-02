Artists Respond to Tragedy in Las Vegas

By Jon Wiederhorn and Robyn Collins

Jason Aldean was onstage performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada when a gunman opened fire, killing at least 50 and wounding more than 400 people. It was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. History, CBS News reports.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said the shooter was on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casinos, across the street from the country music festival, when he opened fire for more than 10 minutes. The shooting spree ended when he was he was killed by police. “We believe it’s a solo actor. A lone wolf,” Lombardo said.

The gunman was a local resident, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada. Two police sources said that it does appear that the shootings were an act of terrorism and that Paddock was known to police in Mesquite and had a criminal history.

After the shooting, Aldean wrote that he and his crew were safe and offered prayers for the victims and their loved ones. “Tonight has been beyond horrific,” he wrote. “I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that me and my crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate.”

Aldean was the last performer of the three-day festival. Eric Church, Sam Hunt, Jake Owen and Big & Rich are just a few of the other acts that were on the Route 91 Harvest Festival bill.

Las Vegas Metro PD has set up a hotline to assist with anyone searching for missing family and friends. That number is 866-535-5654

Artists from across genres took to social media this morning to share the grief and support.

See their message below.

Words can't begin explain my sadness. My family and I are praying for the victims of this tragedy. Truly heartbroken. —

Played Route 91 in Vegas the night before last. We were all singing. I'm in shock over this. Heartbroken for all those lives taken too soon. —

Me, the band, and crew are all safe. Been a long night, gonna try to get some sleep. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. —

I'm sickened. Praying for all. In London and just heard what happened to our friends in Las Vegas. —

Gun shots were ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases. No one knew where to go..thank you LVPD and responders for keeping us safe —

My heart goes out to everyone in Las Vegas at @Jason_Aldean show. Such a tragedy. #GunControlNow —

My heart is sick over the news in Las Vegas. Praying 4 everyone in the country community & everyone at the scene. —

just woke up...can't believe this is where we are now as a nation. Mind you this is w/o context ---how in god's nam… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

My heart is breaking for everyone in Vegas tonight. Simply devastating. So much loss. —

Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas - Céline xx... #LasVegas —

My HEART Goes out to the victims caught in the Tragedy That has taken place in #LasVegas tonight! —

Sending love and solidarity to the victims and loved ones of yet another mass shooting, as if… instagram.com/p/BZvdem7jtSO/ —

Stilled and speechless... Our hearts and prayers are with everyone involved and affected. - KU —

Woke up to the heartbreaking news from Las Vegas, my thoughts are with everyone and their families. Love. H —

Thoughts are with the victims and families of this terrible tragedy in Vegas . —

Devastated waking up to the news of the shooting in Las Vegas. Praying for the victims and their families and friends. #PRAYERSFORVEGAS —

Woke up to such horrible news. We are praying for the victims and their families. May the Lord bring some comfort to them. —

💔. Vegas, praying for you. A post shared by Lindsay Ell (@lindsayell) on Oct 2, 2017 at 4:24am PDT

Praying for our Country Music Family, Friends & Fans in #LasVegas @route91harvest A post shared by LOCASH (@locash) on Oct 1, 2017 at 11:28pm PDT

Woke up & am shocked to hear of the devastation in Vegas last night. Praying for all of the victims. What a tragedy. ❤ #prayforvegas A post shared by c a r l y p e a r c e (@carlypearce) on Oct 2, 2017 at 3:29am PDT

Now words other than I'm lucky to be alive... prayers for those who lost people they love A post shared by Chris Young (@chrisyoungmusic) on Oct 2, 2017 at 3:42am PDT

I cannot believe what I am waking up to this am. None of us are untouched by this hate. It must stop. My heart's shattered #PrayForLasVegas —

Saying a prayer for all the victims & their loved ones, also for the residents & visitors of Las Vegas! This was a horrific act of terror!! —

the events in Las Vegas are beyond anyone’s comprehension. My thoughts and love are with everyone affected by this senseless tragedy 🙏🏻❤️ —

Heartbroken over the news of Vegas. My thoughts with all the innocent victims and their families x —

🙏🏽 for Vegas. —

Praying for everyone in Las Vegas tonite. Please get to safety, help one another out. This is absolutely horrific. Our hearts are broken. —

Waking up 2 this awful Las Vegas news. So sorry for those of you who have lost loved ones. This is so damn heartbreaking. —

