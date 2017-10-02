Canine Corner: Jazzie

Sweet Jazzie was found as a stray so she was taken to a local shelter. This poor baby was covered in fleas, had lost patches of fur, and was emaciated. When no one came looking for her, an LHS foster who heard her story took her into the foster program where she now waits for her fur-ever home. Could it be yours?

Jazzie is a little angel! She loves to follow her foster mom around the house and take naps in her bed while she cooks. She does great with the resident doggies and would need to be cat-tested as she has not been exposed to cats. She is very gentle and loves to cuddle. Although she does well with small children, given her laid back disposition and small size, she would do best in a home with older kiddos.

This little one is about 10-12 years old and weighs about 10 lbs. She is spayed, heartworm negative, up to date on vaccinations and micro-chipped. She’s also had a dental! She does have separation anxiety which is relieved with medication and is working hard on potty-training. She does well in the car and sleeps quietly in her bed throughout the night.

If you are interested in meeting this beautiful soul, please fill out an application online at http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/ today. Her foster mom will be in touch via email within 24 hours.

