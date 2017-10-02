Grand Prairie is Giving 20 Local Artists a Chance to Paint Its Traffic Light Boxes

Public art coordinator Tammy Chan says research shows that people are less likely to litter in a beautiful space.

Last month Grand Prairie put a video out on Facebook calling for artists to submit work for a chance to design one of twenty traffic light boxes in the Grand Prairie area. It was also a chance to make up to $2,000. Chan tells the Dallas Observer that much of Grand Prairie’s art is tucked away in low-traffic areas. If you don’t seek it out, you won’t find it. She says the traffic signal boxes offer a way to “put some art out in our neighborhoods” for passersby to enjoy. Of course these traffic boxes couldn’t just be a painting of anything, there were two themes. 10 of the boxes would be will celebrate the environment with images of nature, animals, fruits and vegetables; while the other 10 will represent a water conservation or water quality theme. Only restriction is that artists must be from Texas to win. The dead line for the competition was September 22nd and the 20 finalist will be announced later this month.