Lance Bass Shares Hilarious #PuberMe Photo Of The Day He Met NSYNC Members

Stephen Colbert and actor Nick Kroll challenged their celebrity peers to the #PuberMe challenge in order to raise awareness and funds for Puerto Rico relief.

Nick Kroll asked me to post a pic of my awkward stage, but I never had one. So here's me lookin' cool as hell! #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/UC9a7XtjZa — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 28, 2017

Thank you Stephen. In return, here's me trying to look like a tough guy because I hadn't yet hit #puberme. #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/WAzZ6kk6qb — nick kroll (@nickkroll) September 28, 2017

Plenty of celebrities have answered the challenge, including one of our favorite boy band members, Lance Bass! He posted an AMAZING throwback picture (22 years ago to the day!) he met who would be become his fellow band mates. So really, this could count as a #PuberMe photo for the entire group!

22 years ago today I met these jackasses. My life would never be the same. Happy #NsyncDay #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief A post shared by Lance Bass (@lancebass) on Oct 1, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

It’s not often we see all five guys together at the same time, but Bass did confirm that they all will be appearing together when NSYNC is rewarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The singer told InStyle, “We’ll be getting back together in a few months when we get our star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. We’re just planning that celebration right now. It’ll be really fun!”

Via E!