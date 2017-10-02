Platform Crocs Are Now A Thing; Introduced By Luxury Spanish Brand During Paris Fashion Week

Filed Under: Balenciaga, Clothes, Crocs, fashion, Paris Fashion Week, platform, platform crocs, shoes, why
(Photo by Cate Gillon/Getty Images)

Paris Fashion Week should set the standard for the hottest trends and best looks of the fashion world.

What went wrong?

The Spanish luxury brand…Balenciaga decided to team up with Crocs on a new joint venture….Platform Crocs.

Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia told Vogue UK, “It’s a very innovative shoe.  It’s light, it’s a one-piece foam mold and to me these kind of techniques and working with these kind of materials is very Balenciaga.”

If you, somehow, want to score a pair as quick as possible, they will be available exclusively through Balenciaga in Spring, 2018.

Via 9News

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live