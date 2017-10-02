Ryan Gosling Hosted “Saturday Night Live,” And Could Not Keep A Straight Face

The always amazing Ryan Gosling hosted the season premiere of Saturday Night Live over the weekend, and much like his first appearance, the Academy Award nominated actor had a little trouble keeping a straight face during his sketches.

Seems like any sketch can be saved by Ryan Gosling breaking.#SNL pic.twitter.com/115UhyNbZN — Samwell, M.Ed. (@NotASham26) October 1, 2017

Gosling cracked from the get-go, in a recurring skit about three people recounting their experiences being abducted by aliens. Gosling had a little trouble pronouncing New Orleans as “Nerlins,” and lost it.

On his appearance on “Weekend Update,” some dark sunglasses helped to somewhat hide Gosling laughing, but not very well!

Cecily Strong appears to be a running theme in cracking Gosling up, as he lost it in this hilarious skit about an angry customer at an Italian restaurant.

And in this ridiculous skit featuring Aidy Bryant dressed as a chicken, both performers had a pretty tough time keeping it together.

And it was this point during SNL, during a skit about a dive bar featuring Gosling on the flute, that it appeared that nobody could stop themselves from acquiring a case of the giggles.

Half of the fun of Saturday Night Live is watching people crack up though, right? Doesn’t it just make the show better?

Via Vanity Fair