ACL Festival Offering Refunds for Those Who No Longer Wish to Attend Following the Vegas Shooting

With Austin City Limits Festival just around the corner, officials are considering new threats following the mass shooting that took place Sunday night in Las Vegas at a country music festival. Although Austin officials have reassured the public about their safety at ACL, there are a few concerns from festival attendees already. According to the music festival, it has only received two inquiries from fans who no longer wish to attend the festival amid security concerns.

However, these inquiries have prompted festival organizers to offer refunds for those who no longer wish to attend following the Vegas shooting. According to Austin American-Stateman, people can reach out to Front Gate Tickets via email or phone at 512-674-9300 to get a refund.

Although Austin PD will be increasing its presence at the festival, they want attendees to know an “escape route.” Mayor Steve Adler spoke on the increase of security following the Vegas incident, “I think when you see an event that happens like the one in Las Vegas… it reaffirms all the work that you do, all the planning that’s been done, all the preparation that we have been through. It reminds you that what we have already done is the right thing to be doing. I’m really confident in the public safety professionals that we have working on our big events. A lot of training, a lot of drilling, a lot of preparation, I think everybody is ready to go, and I’m really confident.”