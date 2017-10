After it was discovered Tom Petty went into a cardiac arrest, floods of tributes and well wishes came flowing in from across the music world.

While many posted touching words online, Coldplay took their wishes one step further. ¬†At the beginning of their concert in Portland last night, the band held a minute of silence for Petty before singer Chris Martin welcomed R.E.M’s Peter Buck on stage for an amazing rendition of Petty’s classic “Free Fallin’.”

Following the minute of silence, Peter Buck joined the band for this wonderful rendition of Freefalling by Tom Petty.

R42 pic.twitter.com/KzRMHYGKwS — Coldplay (@coldplay) October 3, 2017

Simply amazing.

Via Pitchfork