Could Harry Styles and Taylor Swift Reunite For A Performance At The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The upcoming Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China may have signed on some major star power for their performances, performers, in fact, who already have a deep history with one another.

While no official announcements have been made, a press release from the Shanghai Culture, Radio, Film and Television Administration Bureau revealed that both Taylor Swift and Harry Styles have been granted administrative licenses to perform four songs each on November 20th. The Fashion Show is set to air November 28th, so the timing matches perfectly.

Taylor and Harry Styles are rumored to be performing at this year's Victoria Secret Fashion Show that will be held in Shanghai. pic.twitter.com/aBVlBEok55 — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwizzleReport) September 30, 2017

The press release was translated via Google, so the translation may not be 100% accurate, but this can’t be completely wrong, right? If you remember, Swift and Styles famously dated in 2012, and unfortunately ended with Swift penning a song about Styles. Her mega-hit “I Knew You Were Trouble” was reportedly written about the One Direction Star.

Reps for both Swift and Styles were reached out to, though neither have provided a comment at the time.

Via Refinery29