In 2014, Drake got a tattoo of his father Dennis Graham’s mug shot as a tribute to his father.

@dr_woo_ssc mini portrait of my father A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 30, 2014 at 10:17pm PST

Now a few years later, Graham is repaying the tribute with some ink as well. Graham recently had a session with famed tattoo artist Money Mike where he got a GIGANTIC portrait of his son’s face on his arm.

There won’t be any doubt now that Graham is ever proud of his son!

Via TMZ