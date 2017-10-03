Key Phrases To Use (And Avoid) If You Want More Responses On Your Dating Profile

(Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images)

Today, October 3rd, is National Boyfriend Day!  One of the most prevalent ways for people to find their significant others nowadays is through online dating apps.

Dating profiles are prevalent in finding some things short of a relationship too, but there are some profiles that are just more appealing than others.  Being attractive certainly helps, but there are some words and phrases that are GUARANTEED to score you more responses on your profile.

eHarmony analyzed data from over 12,000 online dating profiles, and found that there are five specific phrases that earn more responses than others.

For the fellas, these phrases earn more responses from their female counterparts:

  1. Physically FIt
  2. Perceptive
  3. Spontaneous
  4. Outgoing
  5. Optimistic

For the ladies, these phrases earn more responses from their male counterparts:

  1. Ambitious
  2. Perceptive
  3. Sweet
  4. Hard Working
  5. Thoughtful

eHarmony also revealed some of the phrases to avoid, as they GUARANTEE less responses from potential matches:

  1. Quiet
  2. Good Listener
  3. Spiritual
  4. Happy
  5. Romantic
  6. Funny

Via BroBible

