Luis Fonsi, Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin, And Other Latin Stars Travel Together To Puerto Rico To Aid In Maria Relief

Some of the biggest latin music stars in the world all boarded a plane together to make their way to Puerto Rico to aid in the Hurricane Maria relief efforts.

Luis Fonsi, Ricky Martin, and Gloria Estefanwere just some of the names who boarded Jet Blue’s “Precious Airplane” in Florida and made their way to San Juan, Puerto Rico, with a cargo load full of food, water, and other supplies. Armando Correa, editor in chief of People en Español, who also took part in the trip, told the magazine, “The idea is to bring help to the people of Puerto Rico and at the same time, bring awareness to the entire world about the humanitarian crisis that is happening on the island.”

POR FIN LLEGAMOS. A trabajar se ha dicho. Unidos somos más grandes. 🇵🇷 A post shared by Luis Fonsi (@luisfonsi) on Oct 2, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

🙏🏻❤️🌎 #puertorico🇵🇷 #100por35jetblue #100x35jetblue so much love for the people of Puerto Rico! Tanto amor para la gente de Puerto Rico! #GovernorRosello A post shared by Gloria Estefan (@gloriaestefan) on Oct 2, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

@chayanne habla durante la conferencia de prensa después de su llegada en un avión que transportaba víveres para personas en Puerto Rico #FuerzaPuertoRico 🙏🏼 A post shared by People en Español (@peopleenespanol) on Oct 2, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

The trip was sponsored by Jet Blue’s 100x35JetBlue program, which was created to aid in the relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Via People