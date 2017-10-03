Netflix Plans To Release 29 New Original Titles For The Month Of October

This year the month of October just seems to keep getting better and better.  Especially for Netflix users.

The entertainment giant has plans to release at least 29 new original titles for this month.  We already know and are excited about the return of Stranger Things at the end of the month, but lets take a look at what else is coming out.

Starting Tuesday Oct. 3, 2017: Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth 

Oct. 6: The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson 

Oct. 12: Fe de etarras

Oct. 17: Slasher: Guilty Party

Oct. 24: Wanted: Seasons 1 and 2

Oct. 31: Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1

For more titles visit bgr.com

-source via bgr.com

 

