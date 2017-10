Crocs are cute on kids and convenient for working in the garden, but they are hardly thought of as high fashion … until now.

balenciaga out here making platform crocs bih im here and alive for this pic.twitter.com/UIlFwJIVOU — spicy cabrona🔥 (@evvilegg) October 1, 2017

While everyone was busy worrying about climate change and being nuked, someone made platform crocs. This imminent threat needs to be stopped pic.twitter.com/DJpYxRJkvs — Veronica 💁🏻 (@VeronicaRuckh) October 2, 2017

Believe it or not, pink, yellow and gray platform Crocs were featured at Paris fashion week. Fashion giant Balenciaga featured the Croc platforms, and there were definitely mixed feelings about them.

These controversial Crocs won’t hit stores until next spring, but they will likely come with a hefty price tag. (Glamour)