Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Showing Heavy PDA While On Vacation

Filed Under: 2017, AMP 103.7, Gossip, mexico, October, PDA, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Vacation
Getty
LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 19: Television personality and pageant judge Scott Disick arrives at the 2012 Miss Universe Pageant at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on December 19, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Age is just a number right?  However, to some not so much, especially when that age gap is between a 19 year old and a 34 year old.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were spotted yet again packing on the PDA.  This time in Mexico.

Lately Disick has been labeled as a notorious womanizer, and this might just add more fuel to that fire.  His last fling involved the company of Bella Thorne, who is also much younger than the entrepreneur.  So it might be no surprise for anyone really to see him romping around with Lionel’s daughter.

What are your thoughts?

-source via dailymail.co.uk.com

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live