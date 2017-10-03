Taylor Swift Sends Flowers To Police Station After Officer Was Shot During Las Vegas Shooting

In the aftermath of the tragic events in Las Vegas, Taylor Swift made sure the police officers at the scene knew how much she appreciated their work and sacrifice.
Swift sent a gorgeous bouquet of flowers to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Community Police Station after one if its officers, LAPD Intel Analyst Kimberlee Binder, was shot at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.
The police office confirmed that one of their officers was shot in the knee, but she is expected to make a full recovery.
The LAPD wrote on Facebook, “Thank you to all who have called and experienced concerns of our Foothill Female Officer. She is stable and doing well. We wish everyone who remains in Las Vegas and in attendance safe returns.”
