The Reunion Tower Shines Red, White, And Blue, In Honor Of the Victims Of The Las Vegas Shooting

Filed Under: Dallas, DFW, Downtown, Las Vegas, local, mandalay bay, Reunion Tower
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner)

There’s been an outpouring of support in the aftermath of the Las Vegas tragedy, including our very own Reunion Tower.

The tower shone red, white and blue as a tribute to the victims of the tragedy, followed by a message on twitter that read, “Dallas stands with Las Vegas.  Our hearts go out to everyone and their families who were affected.”

If you want to help, Las Vegas officials created a GoFundMe page in order to raise funds for the victims and their families.  As it stands, they have raised $3.125 million of their $3.5 million goal.

Via DFW

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live