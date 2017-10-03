Whataburger Spices up the Menu With New Chorizo Burger

Looks like Whataburger is spicing things up! Looking for something new to try? Whataburger has you covered. The Texas-based burger chain announced it will be adding two new menu items just in time for the fall. A Chorizo Burger will be offered for a limited time and r is comprised of fire-roasted blend of poblano peppers, two slices of Monterey Jack cheese, onions, and two fresh, all-beef patties. Of course, it is then topped off with a creamy chili sauce.

In addition to the Chorizo Burger, Whataburger has added a Chorizo Taquito back by popular demand. The Taquito consists of a soft flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, chorizo and a slice of American cheese.

Whataburger Vice President of Marketing and Innovation, Rich Scheffler, commented on the limited time menu items, “Mexican-style chorizo makes this burger unique with its deep red color, fresh blend of spices and bold, flavorful profile. The flavors on this burger blend nicely for a balanced but savory taste we think our customers will enjoy.”

The bold additions to the menu are now available at a Whataburger chain near you.

