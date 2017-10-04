Austin-Based Bumble Introduces New Professional Social App “Bumble Bizz”

The creators of the social dating app Bumble have stepped into the professional workplace game. The Austin-based company began as a dating app centered towards females, but now their new venture is looking to connect people in a more professional setting.

“Bumble Bizz” emphasizes “cultivation of professional opportunities.” Founder and CEO of Bumble, Whitney Wolfe Herd, said in a press release, “Love, friendship, networking — these are all critical connections and the foundation of a healthy, happy life. We want to bring you closer to all of these connections in an empowered way.”

Herd continued saying, “We’ve stayed focused on creating a community with a foundation built upon positivity, respect, confidence, and encouraging women to make the first move.”

Bumble Bizz is currently available for free in Apple’s App Store, and will be coming to Google Play October 18th.

Via Culture Map