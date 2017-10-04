ESPN Corrects ‘Mean Green’ Ad After UNTs Cease & Desist Letter

Yesterday North Texas AD Wren Baker went viral after tweeting that the school would be sending a Cease & Desist letter to Michigan State and ESPN over the use of ‘Mean Green’ in a TV Promo.

Hey @espn & @MSU_Athletics , without a doubt @MeanGreenSports is the hottest athletic dept in the country. BUT you can’t just try to steal #MeanGreen. It’s trademarked and has been for a very, very long time. Cease and desist letter on the way. https://t.co/7g69KeEm0T — Wren Baker (@wrenbaker) October 4, 2017

It appears that Baker has been in contact with ESPN and Michigan State athletics and the matter has been resolved. Baker released the following statement via twitter:

Thx to ESPN for reaching out quickly & correcting Mean Green usage. I appreciate MSU AD Mark Hollis for reaching out as well. Love the national respect for our brand! pic.twitter.com/M4yhgIrwRh — Wren Baker (@wrenbaker) October 4, 2017

“I’ve spoken with officials from ESPN this morning regarding the commercial promotions the Michigan vs Michigan State football game this weekend. ESPN inadvertently used the words ‘Mean Green’ in association with Michigan State. ESPN corrected the commercial once becoming aware of the issue. I also received communication from Mark Hollis at Michigan State who fully understands the importance of the Mean Green brand to UNT. I’m appreciative of our long-time partner ESPN for quickly addressing the issue. I also appreciate the communication from Mark who is regarded as on of the true leaders in intercollegiate athletics. Lastly thanks to all of the Mean Green fans for their loyalty, passion and support,” Baker wrote in his statement.

Bleacher Report points out this is not the first time a Texas college has resorted to legal action to protect a trademark.

Texas A&M took legal action against the Seattle Seahawks in 2006 and the Indianapolis Colts in 2015 to protect the school’s “12th Man” trademark.