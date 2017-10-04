Everyone’s New Favorite Jeopardy Contestant Is A Quirky Bartender Who’s Already Won $188,000

Everybody is obsessed with Austin Rogers, a bartender from New York, who has quickly captured the hearts of everyone as America’s favorite Jeopardy contestant.
So far, Austin’s won 5 games in a row, with winnings nearing $200,000, and he does so with a quirkiness and abstract flair that is absolutely mesmerizing. He has big hair, a big beard, and fearlessly tackles Daily Doubles with erratic movements that is so much fun to watch!
See him in action below!
He’s close to all-time Jeopardy records too, almost matching the single day winnings record with $65,000. It won’t be long before he crosses into mainstream cult popularity, too!
Team Austin forever!
Via Buzzfeed