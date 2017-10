AMP 1037 has your LAST CHANCE to win tickets to the SOLD OUT Harry Styles show at the Irving Music Factory on October 10th.

Listen starting at 7am with Fast in the Morning with Nathan Fast and Sybil Summers through 7pm with Tanner Kloven for your chance to win!

This show is SOLD OUT!

So keep your radio tuned to AMP 1037 Friday for your chance to win!