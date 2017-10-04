Happy National Taco Day! Celebrate With FREE Tacos All Across DFW!

Filed Under: Dallas, DFW, food, Free, local, Mexican food, National Taco Day, tacos
(Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Oh today is a very special day, y’all.  One that should be celebrated with reverence, and grace, and a face full of delicious free tacos.

Today is National Taco Day, and although it’s not an official national holiday (yet), we think it’s best to go ahead and treat it like one.  Restaurants all across DFW are offering delicious treats and freebies in honor of this most important day!

Chuy’s

Wear a taco costume, and you score a free entrée of your choice!

Also, whisper this “secret catchphrase” to your server for a little something extra for your meal!

Fuzzy’s

Tacos ALL DAY are just $1!

You must dine in store, but the deal includes most of their baja tacos AND breakfast tacos!

TNT Tacos and Tequila

They’re throwing a National Taco Day party from 5-9pm!

R Taco

The original location on Greenville will be hosting a fundraiser from 6-8pm.

Taco Bueno

Score a FREE taco with ANY purchase!

Via Guide Live

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live