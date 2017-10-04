Joey Fatone Says There Is A Possibility ‘NSYNC Could Appear With J.T. At Super Bowl

Filed Under: *NSYNC, AMP 103.7, football, half-time show, Joey Fatone, Justin Timberlake, NFL, Reunion, Super Bowl
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for MTV)

If you’re like us, and you’ve been waiting for another ‘NSYNC reunion, we may not not have to wait any longer.

According to Joey Fatone, if conditions are right the whole band could be getting back together if Justin Timberlake signs to perform this year’s half time show.

So far the NFL and Timberlake have still not confirmed anything as of yet.

Fatone says that the conditions that must fall in to place in order for it to work include the NFL asking if all the group members are free depending on their schedules.

So let’s hope that everything DOES work out!

-source via TMZ.com

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live