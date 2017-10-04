Joey Fatone Says There Is A Possibility ‘NSYNC Could Appear With J.T. At Super Bowl

If you’re like us, and you’ve been waiting for another ‘NSYNC reunion, we may not not have to wait any longer.

According to Joey Fatone, if conditions are right the whole band could be getting back together if Justin Timberlake signs to perform this year’s half time show.

So far the NFL and Timberlake have still not confirmed anything as of yet.

Fatone says that the conditions that must fall in to place in order for it to work include the NFL asking if all the group members are free depending on their schedules.

So let’s hope that everything DOES work out!

-source via TMZ.com