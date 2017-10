An hour before over 50 lives were taken and over 500 were injured in Las Vegas, Big & Rich took the stage at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival and led the assembled crowd in a stirring rendition of “God Bless America.”

Knowing what would happen just 60 minutes later, this is a poignant moment in American history that will be looked at forever. The crowd held up their cell phones to create a swaying vision of thousands of bright lights and it is incredibly emotional.

This is a POWERFUL moment of American unity. It's time to unify. We love the fans and are heartbroken #prayforvegas pic.twitter.com/ZNd5vBliRB — Big & Rich (@bigandrich) October 3, 2017

Via Fox News