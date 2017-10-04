This North Texas Senior Spent $600 on Her Mum

Homecoming is more than football and the big dance. It’s also about big colorful mums. One senior from Alvarado High School in Alvarado, TX made sure her last year would be one to remember, especially with her mum. Senior Brittany Eicker made sure her mum stood out this year. Sporting a five-foot, purple and white, “Texas-sized” mum, this one was hard to miss if you saw. Taking the shape of Texas, the mum was adorned with star shaped lights and a bear.

In an interview with WFAA, Eicker explained why she went so big, “You know the saying, ‘Go big or go home.’ You look at it and think, ‘Oh, your back is going to hurt.’ But my back or neck didn’t hurt, and I wore it from 8 a.m. until 11 that night.”

The senior said many people snapped photos and posted them and it wasn’t long before her mum went viral.

This was all the more exciting news for the mum maker, Lisa Campbell. She built it piece-by-piece over the course of 15 hours. Since then, her business, Mums by Lisa, has been booming. Campbell says she can typically put together up to 20 mums a week with each costing a little over $100. How much was Brittany’s? Just under $600.

When asked why she would spend such an amount on her mum Brittany responded, “It’s a lot of money, but I work two jobs. I worked for it. I paid for it. I got to see what it was like to spend my own money.”