DFW Ghostbusters Car to Be Auctioned Off

Did you know DFW has its own Ghostbusters?

Well not the real Ghostbusters. DFW Ghostbusters are a local, nonprofit Ghostbusters franchise that make appearances at local conventions and charity events. They have their own costumes and props. Derrick Dorman is the group’s leader even built his own version of the Ecto-1. The groups vehicle is call Ecto-1D. During the 30th anniversary he took a 2007 Dodge Magnum and decked it out with sirens, a satellite, ecto sniffer and even put the groups decal on the hood. It looks like a modern version of the iconic vehicle. Dorman recently told the Dallas Observer that he is about to put it up for auction on Ebay. “I don’t drive it a lot unless we’re doing events, and I’m sad to see it just sitting there, and I’ve wanted to build something else, so I thought somebody else might like to drive it.” The dash-board is even autographed by original Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson, who played Winston Zeddmore in the first two films. Dorman said that he does not yet have an asking price but will put on Ebay in the coming weeks with a portion of the auction’s proceeds to the Russ Martin Show Listeners Foundation, for the families of Dallas and Fort Worth police officers and firefighters who died in the line of duty.