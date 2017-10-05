Gas Station Attendant With A Fire Extinguisher Handily Takes Care Of Customer Who Won’t Quit Smoking At Pump

Isn’t it in the rule book of filling your car up with gas to not smoke at the gas station? Gasoline and fire don’t exactly mix well with each other, and the general rule of thumb is if you see someone smoking at a gas station pump…run.

Well, one dude just didn’t get the message. It appears the attendant working repeatedly told him to put out the cigarette, but he refused. We’re guessing he just thought he looked really cool smoking and didn’t want to stop.

Well not all heroes wear capes, as evident by the gas station attendant, who decided to take matters into his own hands. He calmly walks to the far side of the pump the customer is using, picks up a fire extinguisher, and completely and unexpectedly douses the guy and his car.

Mind you, the dude’s door was open, so the interior of his car was hit by the foam as well! If that doesn’t teach him a lesson maybe a big, fiery, painful explosion will.

Via Mashable