Jackie Chan Confirms ‘Rush Hour 4’

It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years since Rush Hour 3 was released. And according to Jackie Chan, we could be getting a 4th installment in the franchise soon!

During an interview on Power 106’s The Cruz Show, he said, “For the last 20 years, I’ve tried different [characters,]” Chan shared. “A few years ago, Karate Kid. There was supposed to be a Karate Kid 2 but the script isn’t right. Several years later they want to do it and I say, ‘You still want to do Karate Kid? No, Karate Men.’ They’re taller than me now!” He continued saying, “Rush Hour you can do any time… Next year!” “For the last seven years, we’ve been turning down the script, turning down the script. Yesterday, we just agreed.”

However, Jackie added that there is a catch: Only if Chris Tucker Agrees.

-source via eonline.com