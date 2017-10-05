Kesha Describes Deep Friendship With Taylor Swift In “Rolling Stone” Cover Article

Filed Under: Cover, dr. luke, Expenses, Friends, Kesha, Rolling Stone, squad, sweetheart, Taylor Swift
(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

There probably aren’t a lot of people Taylor Swift answers the phone for every time they call.  Apparently, Kesha is one of those people.

In the cover article in the upcoming edition of Rolling Stone magazine, Kesha called Swift a “f***ing sweetheart,” and said that Swift is “Very, very sweet, very, very genuine, extremely generous,” and “picks up the phone every time [she] call her.”  Kesha added, “My mom doesn’t even always pick up the phone!

And if you remember back in the middle of Kesha’s lawsuit against Dr. Luke, Swift donated $250,000 towards her legal expenses.

Squad goals.

Via Marie Claire

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live