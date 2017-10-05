Kesha Describes Deep Friendship With Taylor Swift In “Rolling Stone” Cover Article

There probably aren’t a lot of people Taylor Swift answers the phone for every time they call. Apparently, Kesha is one of those people.

In the cover article in the upcoming edition of Rolling Stone magazine, Kesha called Swift a “f***ing sweetheart,” and said that Swift is “Very, very sweet, very, very genuine, extremely generous,” and “picks up the phone every time [she] call her.” Kesha added, “My mom doesn’t even always pick up the phone!

And if you remember back in the middle of Kesha’s lawsuit against Dr. Luke, Swift donated $250,000 towards her legal expenses.

Squad goals.

Via Marie Claire