Marilou Danley Issues Statement On Stephen Paddock, “I Loved Him And Hoped For A Quiet Future Together With Him”

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Stephen Paddock bought his girlfriend, Marilou Danley, a plane ticket to the Philippines and enough money to buy her family a house back home.  Two weeks later, Paddock opened fire on the Roue 91 Harvest Music Festival from a hotel room in the Mandalay Bay.

Through her lawyer, Danley issued a statement that she and Paddock were in love, and she received no indication from him that he could do something so awful.

Danley was in the Philippines while Paddock carried out his attack, and arrived back in the country Tuesday night.  She is reportedly cooperating with authorities in the investigation, and asked for her privacy for her and her family, though would do “anything” she could “to help ease suffering” in her statement.

Via ABC News

