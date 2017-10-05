Maroon 5 Reveal ‘Red Blue Pills’ Tracklist & Special Guests

By Scott T. Sterling
After revealing the band was set to release a new album, Red Blue Pills, Maroon 5 have offered details on the full-length, including a tracklisting and special guests.
Due for release on Nov. 3, Red Blue Pills will feature appearances from A$AP Rocky, SZA, Julia Michaels and LunchMoney Lewis. Kendrick Lamar and Future also appear the deluxe version of the album.
See the full tracklisting below.
Best 4 U
What Lovers Do featuring SZA
Wait
Lips On You
Bet My Heart
Help Me Out featuring Julia Michaels
Who I Am featuring LunchMoney Lewis
Whiskey featuring A$AP Rocky
Girls Like You
Closure
Deluxe edition bonus tracks:
Denim Jacket
Visions
Plastic Rose
Don’t Wanna Know featuring Kendrick Lamar
Cold featuring Future