Miles Teller Will Be In Plano Today For An Exclusive Meet And Greet And Screening Of New Film!

Miles Teller, star of War Dogs, Whiplash, and Divergent heads to North Texas today to promote his brand new film, Thank You For Your Service.

Teller will be on hand at Cinemark West in Plano for a special Q&A, along with director, Jason Hall, and the real Adam Schumman, whom Teller portrays in the film. Thank You For Your Service follows the true story of three soldiers returning from war and how their lives are effected as they try to live as civilians.

The Q&A will be preceded by an exclusive screening if the film, which is open only to those who register online.

To attend the screening, you just need to:

Send an e-mail to: ThankYouPlano@weareslyfox.com E-mail subject line must be “Thank You Plano” In the body of the email, include your full name, daytime phone number, and number of seats requested (up to 2). You will receive a confirmation email with an e-pass that must be presented at the theater.

Via Plano Magazine