Official Cause of Death for Tom Petty Not Yet Released

Los Angeles County coroner spokesman says all deaths are investigated where the deceased hadn’t seen a doctor in six months, which is the case with Tom.

Toxicology results could take several weeks.

The 66-year-old rock icon was found unconscious and in cardiac arrest Sunday at his home in Malibu, California. He died the next evening.

A smoker since age 17, Petty told USA TODAY in 2010 that he’d “cut way down” and told Men’s Journal five years ago he said he was down to “less than a pack a day.”

He and wife Dana, he said, even took up electric cigarettes to help break the habit.

