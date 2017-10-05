Peter Kraus To Appear On New Spinoff: “The Bachelor Winter Games”

Peter Kraus lost the spot on the upcoming season of The Bachelor to auto racing driver Arie Luyendyk Jr.  Fear not Bachelor fans, Peter isn’t going anywhere!

Franchise creator Mike Fleiss confirmed that Peter has been tapped to appear on the upcoming new spinoff called The Bachelor Winter Games, which has all the fun of The Bachelor, with the added fun of winter sports games!

Inspired by the Winter Olympics, the contestants will compete against one another in “winter-themed athletic challenges” at a luxury winter resort.

The Winter Games will premiere in February, 2019 to coincide with the coverage for the XXIII Olympic Winter Games in South Korea.

