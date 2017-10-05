SMU Fraternity Suspended After Members Were Forces To Wear Vomit Covered Clothes

A fraternity at SMU is being suspended by the university after frat members were forced into serious hazing that involved wearing clothes covered in vomit. There were also reports that the Beta Lambda chapter of Kappa Alpha Order, was paddling members as well.

An investigation by university officials discovered other extreme hazing evidence that included forcing members to drink alcohol and participate in calisthenics, servitude, deprived them of sleep and made them eat foods such as jalapeños, habaneros, red onions and milk until they vomited.

“Kappa Alpha Order has suspended our chapter at Southern Methodist University, in cooperation with SMU administration, due to violations of our risk management policies,” said Jesse Lyons of the fraternity’s national organization in a written statement. “We have an agreement with SMU to return to campus in 2021.”

-source via dallasnews.com