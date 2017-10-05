The Five Living Former Presidents To Come Together At Texas A&M For Hurricane Relief Event

The five living former presidents, Jimmy Carter, George HW Bush, Bill Clinton, George W Bush, and Barack Obama got together in the name of hurricane relief for One America Appeal.

Now, the five are getting together again, this time the George HW Bush Library on the campus of Texas A&M University. Along with the presidents, the event will feature a concert at Texas A&M’s Reed Arena featuring Alabama, along with Texas musicians Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen and the Gatlin Brothers.

All 5 living former U.S. presidents will attend hurricane relief concert on October 21 at Texas A&M. pic.twitter.com/v9xI0Heppy — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 4, 2017

A statement from George HW Bush’s office read, “The 43rd President and I, and our distinguished colleagues in this ‘One America Appeal,’ are very grateful to these wonderful performers — some of them old friends, some of them new — for giving their time and talent to help the urgent cause of hurricane recovery in Texas, Florida and the Caribbean. It’s important that those affected by these devastating storms know that, even if the path to recovery feels like a road that goes on forever, we’re with them for the long haul.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased HERE.

Via Texas Tribune