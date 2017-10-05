Woman Wounded in Las Vegas Shooting Reunites with Man Who Saved Her

It’s been a long few days in Las Vegas as many try to pick up the pieces from Sunday night’s tragedy that took place at Route 91 Harvest Festival. Many attendees stood up that night and acted as first responders during the event, and others watched as victims took their last breaths. Many strangers would later know each other by the end of night through tireless rescues. One attendee in particular, Justin Uhart, had carried a wounded woman, Jan Lambourne, to safety Sunday night as a gunman fired onto a crowd with tens of thousands at the festival.

Their Wednesday reunion at the hospital where Lambourne was admitted has been captured by CBS News and was understandably emotional.

As cameras approach Lambourne’s room, a shaky Uhart prepares to meet with the woman he rescued just days ago. “There she is! Hey, how you doing?” Uhart said, embracing Lambourne and crying.

Uhart recounted in an interview with CBS News, “She was in a lot of pain. … And I said I won’t leave her, and she had a death grip. It’s a desperate grip that I cannot describe. She was always saying don’t leave me … and I promised, I just promised I wouldn’t leave.” And Uhart kept his promise and stayed by Lambourne’s side until she went into the operating room. You can watch the full reunion below.